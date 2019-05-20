Kirky clean-up squad collect 35 bags of litter at canal

Volunteers from McDonald’s restaurant in Kirkintilloch got stuck in recently to help clean up the canal at the marina.

The fast-food outlet joined forces with environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful and Scottish Canals to tidy up long stretches of the canal pathway to prevent litter ending up in the ocean. A total of 35 bags of litter was collected.

Louise Roe, one of the People Managers of Andy Gibson’s group of McDonald’s restaurants who attended on the day, said: “I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved.

“The volume of people who gave up their time was phenomenal and with 35 bags of litter collected, we hope the event has made a noticeable difference to Kirkintilloch.

“It’s a key priority of McDonald’s to ensure that the local area surrounding our restaurants remains free from litter and we hope to continue to play a part in making our communities a better place.”

Derek Robertson, Chief Executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We’re so pleased to have been part of such an impactful environment event for communities across Scotland.

“We are very proud of everyone’s hard work and hope we continue to inspire people to keep their local areas free from litter. The support from McDonald’s volunteers and customers is invaluable in helping raise awareness of the litter that surrounds us and the fact that we can all take action to prevent it.”

As part of its commitment to the environment, McDonald’s is also making changes in store. More than 1,000 of its UK restaurants have front-of-house recycling facilities in which all packaging, including paper cups, are separated to be recycled.