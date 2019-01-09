Kirkintilloch’s Gavin triumphs on TV Pointless quiz show

Kirkintilloch student Gavin Begg is celebrating after winning the jackpot on popular BBC TV quiz show Pointless.

Gavin, who is studying geography, clinched the trophy and £2,250 prize on the programme alongside his university pal Kim on Friday, January 4.

The 22-year-old told the Herald he was delighted to get through to the final of the contest and secure the all important pointless score at the end.

His ambition is to visit every country in Europe and plans to use the money to travel.

The student also campaigns for better living conditions for poverty-stricken people in Third World countries as part of Volunteering Services Overseas.

He said: “I have lived in Kirkintilloch my entire life.

“Furthermore I have spent the past two months in Bangladesh volunteering for VSO ICS (Volunteering Services Oversees, International Citizenship Service) as part of UK Aid.

“While I was there I was part of a livelihood team that helped to provide key life skills to the youth of a rural village.

“This was to encourage entrepreneurship in one of the poorest and most overpopulated countries in the world.”

Friday’s show was filmed way back in February last year.

Gavin said: “I’m delighted my Pointless win has enabled me to raise more awareness of the work achieved in Bangladesh.”