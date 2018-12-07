Kirkintilloch Rob Roy FC captain lifts the cup, 56 years after his team won it!

In 1962, Kirkintilloch enjoyed a party like no other when Rob Roy FC won the Scottish Junior Cup.

The team also won three other cups that season, namely the Coronation, the Dunbartonshire Challenge and the Central League Championship (Evening Times Cup).

Glory days...for players and fans when captain Ian Dyer picked up the Scottish Junior Cup for Kirkintilloch Rob Roy FC in 1962, winning the Wednesday replay against Renfrew Juniors 1-0 at Hampden in front of some 23,000 football fans.

Ian Dyer was captain of the heroes in the 1961-62 team, most of whom went on to success in senior clubs.

And he was able to remember the glory days when he visited the national stadium at Hampden Park recently for a special behind the scenes tour.

Now aged 80, Ian was sadly diagnosed with dementia in 2012.

But he regularly attends the football memories group, run by Alzheimer Scotland in Bishopbriggs Gospel Hall every second Monday.

Memorable day...for members of Alzheimer Scotland's football memories groups in Bishopbriggs and Bearsden who enjoyed a special visit to Hampden Park recently and found out more about Ian Dyer's playing days. (Pic: Graeme Hunter)

The trip to Hampden with the group was kept as a surprise for Ian, who was also accompanied by his wife Beth (78) and their son Stewart (43).

Beth said: “We had a great family day out which helped revive old memories.

“We especially enjoyed the chance to share the Rob Roy FC experiences with our new friends from the group.

“We’ve been going along for almost two years now and Ian loves it.

“He’s always really chatty when he’s there and comes out with a smile on his face.

“There’s a nice cafe in the hall where I spend an hour with the other wives so we both get a great deal out of it.”

Members of the Bearsden Alzheimer Scotland’s football memories groups joined members from Bishopbriggs for the trip.

But it would be fair to say that it meant more to Ian than most. He donned a Rob Roy shirt to lift the Scottish Junior Cup and the Evening Times Cup, now displayed at the football museum, which he last lifted 56 years ago.

While his memories of the day may have been short-lived, Beth – who married Ian in February 1961 – knows he enjoyed it greatly.

She said: “It was a really happy day, from start to finish. All the men wore flat caps and Ian was more than happy to take part.

“He had some lovely pictures taken with the Scottish Junior Cup and the Evening Times Cup, with the stadium as the backdrop.

“His memory is such that I’m not sure how much he understood but he certainly enjoyed the day very much.”

The Dyer family have received a huge amount of support from Alzheimer Scotland since Ian’s diagnosis six years ago.

And Beth has nothing but praise for the charity’s work.

She said: “The volunteers give of their time freely and are all lovely people.

“What they do for people is marvellous and this trip is just one example of that.

“They were determined to keep it a surprise for Ian and it definitely was.

“It was an amazing experience, even for someone like me who’s not that into football.

“It was fascinating to see behind the scenes, the trophies and all the caps.”

Anne O’Donnell, the East Dunbartonshire community activities organiser from Alzheimer Scotland, was delighted to make Ian’s day.

She said: “We were thrilled to be able to help Ian visit Hampden Park for the chance to see some of the football trophies from his playing days.

“Being able to give Ian the chance to recreate the press photographs from the original presentation to him in 1962 in the company of his family and fellow group members was lovely to see.

“And it helped create fantastic new memories for his family and friends.”

Ian joined Rob Roy after a season with Queens Park Rangers. He developed his love of football from his dad, James, who was also a successful player.

Ian was an engineer, latterly at Howden’s Works in Scotland Street, Glasgow.

He is still firm friends with fellow Rob Roy player Ronnie McLeod, who was goalkeeper in the cup winning team.

And Ronnie will share his memories of their success on Monday (December 10) at the football memories group in Bishopbriggs.

Ronnie (78), from Lenzie, said: “Ian’s still got the same old spark and is able to give me abuse!

“We were at the right place, at the right time – with a great team.

“We drew with Renfrew Juniors on the Saturday in front of 60,000 people, but beat them 1-0 in the replay on the Wednesday.

“I’ll be taking my scrapbook next Monday which tracks our path to Hampden that season.

“It’s one of my happiest memories and I’m looking forward to sharing it.”

If you are interested in attending the football memories groups, call Anne on 0141 410 5319.

If you have any questions about dementia, call Alzheimer Scotland’s 24 hour freephone helpline on 0808 808 3000 or visit www.alzscot.org.