Kirkintilloch family in plea to help trace missing man

Police are appealing for information to trace a man who is missing from the Kirkintilloch area.

James Meechan (46) was last seen around 8am on Sunday 29 September 2019 in the Kirkintilloch area. He is described as white, 6ft tall, slim build with black hair that is thinning on top. When last seen he was wearing black jeans, a black ‘Lyle & Sons’ zipper top, black training shoes and black a black baseball cap.

Mr Meechan’s family say that he has been suffering some personal issues and they are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing as time passes. They say that it is out of character for him not to be in contact for so long.

Sergeant Iain McGillivray at Kirkintilloch Police Office said:

“I urge anyone who has seen James since Sunday September 2019 to contact police immediately.

“I also appeal to James directly to contact either his family or police to let us know that he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact police at Kirkintilloch via 101 quoting incident number 4017 of 30 September 2019.