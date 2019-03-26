Kirkintilloch-born author of Paras over the Barras has died

Best-selling Kirkintilloch author James Barclay, whose best known work was Paras Over the Barras, has died aged 86.

Paras Over the Barras was also a successful play at Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre and is still performed throughout Scotland.

Jim had a total of 13 titles published and turned seven of them into sell-out plays.

His career as a successful author took off when he retired after 30 years in journalism, working both in Scotland and in America.

He was winner of the Lord Provost’s Literature Award and was presented with his certificate in a ceremony at Glasgow City Chambers in May, 2008.

Jim, of Harestanes, passed away on Sunday, March 24, after a two-year battle with lung cancer.

He is survived by his wife Betty, three sons and two daughters.

Reporter Alison Rennie interviewed the much loved author back in 2003.

