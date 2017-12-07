Kids enjoy some festive cheer

Families enjoyed a festive trip back in time recently as Mr and Mrs Claus celebrated a Victorian Christmas at Brackenbrae House in Bishopbriggs.

Local charity Creative Care is holding its popular festive celebrations with Mrs and Mrs Claus.

The organisation is famed for members’ magical skills with 3D decoupage - the art of layering paper to create a 3D effect.

Classes are also held on beading, jewellery and embroidery.

East Dunbartonshire Provost Alan Brown visited Brackenbrae House to help launch the festivities at the weekend and is encouraging people to support Creative Care.

Children of all ages are invited to go along this weekend - Saturday and Sunday (9 and 10 December) between 10am and 5pm.

Youngsters are encouraged to craft while waiting to be called for a personal audience with Mr and Mrs Claus in their winter wonderland setting.

The cost is £6 per child, which includes a gift from Santa.

It’s a chance to see Brackenbrae House in all its festive Victorian splendour, with displays of 3D decoupage and embroidered cards - all made at classes held regularly.

There will also be Christingles, festive refreshments, hot mince pies, cake & candy, and - on Sunday 10 December at 5pm - carols by candlelight.

Director Nan Middleton said: “All the volunteers and helpers from Creative Care would like to say a very big thank-you to friends and families in Bishopbriggs and Kirkintilloch for their continuous report.

“Grannies and grandpas are welcome to come for coffee mince pies and a Santa hello.

“There’s a Christmas and home-baking shop, and the opportunity to make a Christingle on Sunday 10 December at 5pm and welcome Christmas by singing carols at the front door - or in the stable inside if wet. All welcome.

“The Creative Care team always looks forward to opening its doors to the community.”