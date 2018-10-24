Keep safe in the run up to bonfire night

With November 5 fast approaching, Community Safety partners in East Dunbartonshire are urging people to keep safe whilst enjoying bonfire night festivities.

The partners – made up of East Dunbartonshire Council, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland – are working together on a joint approach to minimise antisocial behaviour, discourage the misuse of fireworks and reduce the number of bonfires being built in dangerous locations.

The nearest organised displays arranged this year include: St Maurice’s High School, Cumbernauld – Saturday 3 Nov (fireworks 7.30pm); Strathclyde Country Park, Motherwell – Monday 5 Nov (fireworks 7.30pm). Glasgow Green, Glasgow – Monday 5 Nov (fireworks 7.30pm) and Dalmuir Park, Clydebank – Tuesday 6 Nov (fireworks 7.30pm).

Chief Inspector Gerry Corrigan, Area Commander for East Dunbartonshire, Police Scotland, said: “I would like to encourage members of the public to attend official organised events as they are the safest and easiest way to be part of this enjoyable time of year.

“Misuse or irresponsible use of fireworks can cause lasting injury and have a detrimental effect on local communities due to the noise and associated anti-social behaviour.

“Along with our community safety partners, we will be out pro-actively tackling firework misuse and illegal bonfires to ensure people and communities are kept safe whilst enjoying activities.”

Councillor Billy Hendry added: “Those of us who enjoy the spectacle of fireworks and bonfires should always be mindful fire can quickly get out of control and fireworks can be extremely dangerous.

“We should also consider that some people do not enjoy the festivities and find fireworks, in particular, extremely frightening.

“Reports of antisocial-behaviour caused by misuse of fireworks or unauthorised bonfires will be dealt with by our officers who will be working with our community safety partners throughout bonfire night.”