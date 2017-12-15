John goes the extra mile

A dedicated handyman has been recognised as among the leading care home employees in Scotland at a prestigious awards ceremony.

John Hood, who works at Lillyburn Care Home in Milton of Campsie, scooped the Emerging Talent award at the Scottish Care Awards 2017.

The awards celebrate the best of the independent care home sector in Scotland and have been hailed a success, with more entries than ever from employers and employees nominating their peers and colleagues.

The winner was announced at an awards ceremony on recently at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

The event was hosted by Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus, with nearly 700 people attending.

John said: “I was very surprised but thrilled and honoured to be chosen as a winner at these prestigious awards.”

He was nominated by home manager Claire Selbie, who said: “Since joining after 30 years in the motor trade there has been a huge improvement in the environment and standards in the home.

“John spends time with the residents - chatting, helping in the garden, growing vegetables or joining with residents on outings.

“Always cheery and polite he will banter with the residents who enjoy this but remains respectful.

“Kind and courteous, he really goes the extra mile.”

The care awards followed a full day conference with speakers including Professor Sir Harry Burns and the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, Shona Robison.