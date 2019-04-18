It’s business as usual for Aldessan House

A popular location for walkers in East Dunbartonshire has come on the open market along with a potential business opportunity.

Aldessan House, Clachan of Campsie, is being sold as an investment with the benefit of immediate income from various lease agreements, which are unaffected by the sale.

The units include the popular Aldessan Gallery and coffee shop and three other retail/workshop units. There is also a separate four bedroomed upper floor flat. All existing occupiers and tenants are protected by their existing lease agreements and as such none of the businesses should be affected by the current owners’ sale.

As a separate sale opportunity the owner would consider offers for Campsie Glen, the attractive and popular woodland hill walk following the Kirk Burn leading from Clachan of Campsie to the car park on the Crow Road over the Campsie Hills between Lennoxtown and Fintry.

David Allison & Company Chartered Surveyors have been instructed to market the owners’ interest in the property.

All businesses along with the coffee shop and gallery are open for business as usual.