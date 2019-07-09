Investigation continues into death of eight-week-old baby boy at Kirkintilloch

Police are investigating the unexplained death of an eight-week-old baby boy at Kirkintilloch.

The tragic tot was discovered unconscious within a house at Willowbank Gardens around 4am on Sunday, July 7.

Original reports had the baby as four weeks old but police corrected his age as the Herald went to press on Monday.

The baby was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he tragically died a short time afterwards.

Police Scotland said officers are now investigating the sudden death.

The force added that a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police are treating his death as unexplained pending a post-mortem examination.

“Our enquiries are continuing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”