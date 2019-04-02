Inspiring Tennis Aces in running for award

An inspiring Kirkintilloch-based tennis club is in the running for a national sports award.

The Tennis Aces has been shortlisted in the Team of the Year category at the annual Tennis Scotland Awards 2019.

Led by Scottish governing body for tennis, the awards aim to recognise individuals and clubs that are going above and beyond either as a player or in a coaching role.

The Tennis Aces was set up in 2015 to provide training and playing opportunities for adults and young people with difficulties. Starting with only seven players, the group has grown to 108 members.

Allwyn Crawford, The Tennis Aces head coach, said: “I am so proud of everyone’s achievements, which have been challenging for each player. They are such a wonderful group of people who I know will go on to achieve so much more with the right support and encouragement from all involved.”

The Tennis Aces will now have to wait until Tuesday, April 9, to find out if they have been crowned the winner against another eight nominees in each of their category’sshortlist.

There are more than 70 finalists across 15 categories.