In good voice to raise vital funds for MND

A special fundraising concert is being held in Bishopbriggs by a local man to support his friend who suffers from Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Billy Gilchrist (80) from Bishopbriggs, is holding a local concert to raise funds for charity MND Scotland on Friday, September 14 at 7.30pm.

Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir will perform at the event.

Retired farmer Billy is an active member of the local Probus Club and an elder at Cadder Church.

He is rallying friends around to raise vital funds for MND Scotland, because his friend and fellow elder at Cadder Church, Stephen Crompton (55), was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in April 2018.

MND is a rapidly progressing terminal illness, which stops signals from the brain reaching the muscles. This may cause someone to lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink or breathe unaided.

Billy said: “Stephen is a hugely valued member of our community.

“He attends Cadder Church every Sunday and will start back at the Boys’ Brigade in Springburn Church in September.

“While his arm and voice have weakened he is still active and able to drive. MND Scotland have been a wonderful support to Stephen and his family on such a difficult journey.

“The support of others pulls you through and we want to help in any way we can. Hopefully we’ll be able to raise some money and awareness for this worthy cause.”

Iain McWhirter, head of fundraising at MND Scotland, said: “I’d like to thank everyone at Cadder Church and the Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir for organising this fantastic event.

“The money raised will go towards helping MND Scotland provide practical, financial and emotional support to people affected by MND across Scotland, and fund research towards a cure.

“It is sure to be a great night and everyone at MND Scotland is wishing you the best of luck.”