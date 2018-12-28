Hundreds struggle to keep homes in East Dunbartonshire

More than 300 people in East Dunbartonshire struggled to keep a roof over their heads this year, according to figures supplied by the Scottish Government.

Between April and September this year, 315 people struggled to meet their housing costs and needed help from the Discretionary Housing Payment scheme just to keep a roof over their heads.

A substantial £545,331 was spent protecting people claiming Housing Benefit or the housing element of Universal Credit, with the figure for the financial year 2018/2019 set to rise to £680,263.92

Milngavie SNP MSP Gil Paterson said: “These figures highlight the real cost of protecting people from the worst aspects of the UK Tory Government welfare reforms, first introduced by the Tory/LibDem coalition Government in 2013.

“As the United Nation’s special rapporteur said recently, it shouldn’t be left to the Scottish Government to sort out the damage done by Tory policies but we know that it is the right thing to do.

“The Scottish Parliament should be making all decisions on tax and social security.

“East Dunbartonshire politicians from all political parties should join SNP politicians in calling for these powers to be devolved.”