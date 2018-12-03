Hundreds join group for retired people in Milngavie and Bearsden

An organisation for retired people in the area, which has seen a huge uptake in membership, clocked up its fifth anniversary recently.

Since it established in 2013, the membership of Bearsden & Milngavie U3A (University of the Third Age) has grown to almost 600.

In addition to monthly meetings, which include a talk from an invited speaker, the organisation has more than 40 different interest groups.

Members also participate in outings to gardens, historic houses and various sites of interest in Scotland and overseas.

Honorary president Janet Holland is pictured cutting the cake at a social event to mark the special anniversary this month.

A spokesperson for the local group said: “Past and present members of the committee gathered round and were congratulated by current chair Billy Martin for their sterling work in helping to make our U3A such a successful organisation.

“In particular, he thanked Janet for having the vision and drive to start up the U3A in this area. Five years ago B&M U3A did not exist and now it is an important part of our many of our members’ lives.”