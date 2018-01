There was a big turnout for this year’s Lenzie jog - with 365 runners finishing the course.

A wet and blustry January day failed to keep runners away from the popular annual event, organised by the community council who joined up with Kirkintilloch Olympians.

There were three distances – a 2.2k family fun run, a 4.5k run and a 9k run.

Our snapper was there to take some photos of the hardy souls braving the rain to get New Year off to running start.