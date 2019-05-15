Housing development plan for Bearsden is rejected by council

Councillors have voted against planning permission for a housing development in Bearsden.

At a meeting of the planning board on Tuesday, May 14, members debated a proposal from Fairbright Homes Ltd for five detached four-bedroom houses with internal garages . The proposed site was south of Castlehill Cottage on Duntocher Road.

Planning officers had recommended granting approval while imposing multiple conditions including a requirement to invest almost £19,000 in schools serving this location, but the committee’s vote instead was to refuse planning permission.

The council had received nine letters of objection and two emails expressing support for the proposals.

The objectors cited a wide range of concerns including increased traffic, potential damage to houses from stray balls from the nearby golf course, and loss of property value and privacy, while the supporters claimed the plans were a good use of empty land.

Duncan Cumming, independent member for Bearsden North, moved to refuse on grounds of loss of amenity and over-development in the area as well as the likelihood of traffic problems within the development itself as well as on nearby roads, and the committee voted in favour of this amendment.