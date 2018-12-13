Horror in the hills at Auchinloch

A farmer made a grim discovery when he went to tend his flock of 60 sheep.

The animals had been savaged by a dog with one dead and eight injured – two severely. A number of them may have to be put to sleep.

Many of the terrified sheep fled and ended up in people’s gardens and at a supermarket car park.

The horrific attack happened overnight at a field at Langmuirhead Road, Auchinloch, between Lenzie and Robroyston from Thursday night to Friday morning. The field is near the Cats Protection Adoption Centre.

Devastated farmer David Henderson had been renting the field for the winter and told the Herald a secure gate had been tampered with.

He said: “There were fresh vehicle tracks up the farm road. I think someone has been in the field and then left the gate open.

“It’s a well-fenced field, securely wired shut. I found the dead sheep in the field and the others missing.

“There is no doubt that a dog attacked the sheep because of the bite marks. Police are investigating.”

The Scottish SPCA were also informed. Marion McClintock was one of the concerned people, who called the animal welfare charity.

She told the Herald: “I called them around lunchtime on Friday after I saw the sheep in a neighbour’s garden.

“They helped me get in touch with the farmer and that’s when I heard the sheep had been mauled by a dog.

“The police were also informed because our homes are just beside the busy M80 and obviously there could have been a serious accident.”

Marion shared photos of the sheep and alerted people on social media. Many expressed disgust.

Scottish SPCA superintendent Sharon Comrie said: “We received a report of a number of stray sheep in the local area on Friday morning and passed this information on to the farmer.

“Sheep worrying is a serious issue and many sheep can be killed or seriously injured in the panic that being chased by dogs creates.

“The consequences of a sheep worrying incident can be far reaching and leave both sheep and farmers emotionally traumatised.

“In many cases, any sheep or lamb which is caught by a dog has to be put to sleep because of their injuries.

“The Scottish countryside is a fantastic place to walk dogs but a dog’s natural instinct is to chase so we would always recommend dogs are kept under control on a lead when near any farm animals. Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953 it is an offence to allow a dog to worry. Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact our helpline on 03000 999 999.”