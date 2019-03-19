Hopes high for all-weather sports pitch at Lennoxtown

Local politicians are hoping that an all-weather sports pitch in Lennoxtown will become a reality after the budget meeting of East Dunbartonshire Council this week.

At last year’s budget, the SNP group included a 3g pitch and upgraded pavilion at the High Park in Lennoxtown, as part of their capital budget. However, other political parties rejected the proposal.

The pitch and pavilion will be included as part of the SNP’s capital budget again, however, it will also feature in the Council administrations budget, so looks set to pass.

Local Councillor Paul Ferretti said: “I am absolutely delighted that this much needed facility looks like it will become a reality on

Thursday evening.

“One of my first actions as a Councillor was to get the Council to agree to look at 3g pitch options in Lennoxtown, as I felt sports clubs in the wider Campsie area were at a severe disadvantage in accessing an all-weather sports pitch.

“This will be a huge boost clubs in the area, and will also be a real positive for local schools.”

Stuart McDonald MP said: “I am delighted to hear that it looks like Lennoxtown will finally be getting an all-weather football

pitch, which should prove a tremendous asset for all of the villages.

“Well done to Councillor Ferretti for leading this campaign and helping to secure this excellent outcome.”