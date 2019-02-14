Hitting the high notes as Bishopbriggs choir sings the praises of hospice charity’s work

Talented singers and musicians at a Bishopbriggs-based choir surpassed themselves again to raise thousands for charity after selling out a top city venue for the 16th year in a row.

The Springfield Cambridge Festival Chorus and Orchestra held their annual Christmas concert at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall in December last year.

The event showcased the “Springfield Sound” in the presentation of “Hosanna in Excelsis!” and raised a massive £30,000 for the Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

Last week, the big cheque was handed over to representatives of the charity at a special dinner at the Eagle Lodge in Bishopbriggs.

Since 2002, the annual concerts have delighted capacity audiences. This year’s event was again led by musical director Alan A. Craig.

The concert was another spectacular evening of Christmas music, dynamically performed by the 160 voice chorus, junior chorus, full orchestra and guest soloists supporting the Children’s Hospices Across Scotland.

The proceeds will be added to the incredible £308,000 raised for CHAS by previous concerts.

Again this year, every seat in the house was filled.

The choir emerged from Springfield Cambridge Church in Bishopbriggs, a Church of Scotland congregation, but draws members from people of other denominations and of none.

A spokesman for the choir said: “It is a time of giving when we think of children less fortunate than ourselves.

“CHAS has always been the charity to benefit from the proceeds of the Christmas concert and is a cause close to our hearts.”

A message to the performers from CHAS chief executive Maria McGill said: “I wanted to offer my personal thank you for your continued and quite incredible support of CHAS – it really is very much appreciated.

“Alan’s energy, commitment and joy – mirrored by the choir and orchestra are inspiring. The evening itself was simply brilliant with a lovely blend of choral work, soloists and music.

“Alan always delivers an inspiring, entertaining and joyful musical evening.

“It’s humbling and also incredibly motivating to know that supporters like you and your community are there for us.

“You really do help us keep the joy alive for the children and families we support.”

Chorus director Alan Craig said: “I want to convey my thanks to all involved in the concert for their musical work.

“I felt very confident even two weeks before the concert that everyone would deliver a fabulous sound and they didn’t disappoint on the day.

“I cannot quite put my finger on what was so particularly good but I do know that it was very special.

“Perhaps it was the tangible sense of common purpose: the extended choral family joining as one voice to bring joy to others.”

He added: “Sometimes music is a higher language. Through your determination to sing as well as possible, the honesty of your delivery and the generosity of your spirit you drew the audience and I into an uplifting and deeply satisfying experience that placed love definitively at the heart of Christmas.

“The Cantique de Bethlehem was sublime, Vivaldi’s Gloria was thrilling and during Mary, did you know? I suspect that, like me, many felt close to a place where human and divine meet.”