High note for young musical talent Beth

A Bishopbriggs teenager has been selected to perform at the prestigious London Proms next month with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO).

Beth Taylor, a fifth-year pupil at Bishopbriggs Academy, has been a member of the RSNO junior chorus for eight years.

She also sings in the school choir and is an instrumentalist at the school and with East Dunbartonshire Schools orchestras.

The RSNO will be performing Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday, September 6 for a performance marking 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Beth, who is the daughter of the Rev Ian Taylor, minister at Springfield Campbridge Church, also sings with the National Girls’ Choir of Scotland, whose engagements this year have included performances of Hansel Und Gretel and Mahler’s Symphony No. 8 at the Edinburgh International Festival.

She is also a second year weekend student at the Junior Conservatoire of Scotland, where she studies voice and clarinet in the hope of pursuing a dream of becoming a professional opera singer when she finishes high school.

The BBC Proms is a classical music festival held every summer at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Its aim is to bring the best in classical music to the widest possible audience,

Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem is a powerful statement of the composer’s pacifist beliefs – composed in the shadow of the Second World War but harking back to the carnage of WWI via the war poetry of Wilfred Owen.

The London Proms website says it remains to this day one of the most devastating artistic responses to conflict – a work that mourns but also rages against the senseless violence and destruction of war.

The BBC Proms 2018 season has been running for eight weeks, with concerts, talks, workshops, family events and more happening nearly every day.

It finishes on Saturday, September 8.