Generosity of local people secured £16k for wheelchair for disabled Kirkintilloch lady

A Kirkintilloch woman – at serious risk of becoming a prisoner in her own home – is absolutely delighted with her new wheelchair.

Pauline Mackie suffers from the debilitating condition, MS, and over the years this has progressed to the point where Pauline is now paralysed from the neck down.

Her principal carer, husband Alex has medical issues of his own, but this doesn’t stop them from living life to the fullest extent they can.

When it became obvious last year that Pauline’s current electric wheelchair, provided by the NHS, was on its last legs, a request for a replacement was turned down, because Pauline no longer met the criteria for such a chair simply because she could no longer control it herself.

And that’s when neighbour and good friend Brenda Gardiner stepped in to help raise the £16,000 needed,

A gofundme page was set up and soon the money started pouring in.

Then firms and businesses heard about the appeal and chipped in with donations until this month the target had been met.

Pauline and Alex have been very moved by such acts of kindness and selfless generosity and are thankful for all the donations big and small.

Brenda commented: “Never did we think we’d do it so quickly. To all our family, friends, colleagues and strangers at home and abroad who made donations through the campaign page.

“Your generosity has been simply outstanding.”