Bearsden optician installs retinal camera

A Bearsden-based independent opticians is the first in Europe to install a cutting-edge retinal camera.

Peter Ivins Eye Care has invested £70,000 in a Zeiss Clarus 500, which could lead to earlier, more accurate diagnosis of eye disease in patients.

The innovative system takes ultra-wide photos of patients’ eyes in true colour and high resolution, giving a realistic depiction of the retina.

With indications of disease often located in the far periphery of the retina, the machine could be instrumental in identifying health problems early on.

The practice founder, Peter Ivins, has served the local and international community for more than 30 years, carrying out contact lens research and clinical trials, as well as lecturing in Europe, the USA, Australia, China, Korea and South Africa.

He launched the Drymen Road business in 2011 after identifying a gap in the industry for a practice with a stronger focus on visual health.

He said: “We’re dedicated to providing each and every one of our patients with the very best specialist eye care plan, tailored to their individual needs.

“Our longstanding experience in the industry, strong relationships with medical suppliers and participation in cutting-edge clinical trials, means we’re consistently at the forefront of optometry.

“Offering our patients industry-leading specialist services made possible with the latest technology, alongside our genuine care for the community, is what sets us apart from other opticians out there.

“We’re incredibly excited to be the first European owners of this imaging system and about the health benefits it will bring for our patients.”

Peter Ivins Eye Care specialises in clinical optometry, with services including dry eye clinic, macular screening clinic, visual stress clinic, glaucoma screening and blepharitis clinic.

It runs the first myopia control clinic in Scotland, which aims to prevent the deterioration of short-sightedness in children.