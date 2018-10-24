Headache for motorists as road in Bearsden closed until Christmas

A well-used road in Bearsden will be closed from November 12 until Christmas because of working being carried out by Scottish Water.

The company says it will be working in the Campbell Drive area of Bearsden to improve water quality and reduce bursts.

Campbell Drive will be closed between its junctions with the A809 Drymen Road and Thorn Drive from Monday, November 12 until 6pm on Sunday December 23.

Alternative routes for vehicles are by way of Drymen Road, South Erskine Park, Thorn Drive and Colquhoun Drive.

Access will be maintained for emergency services, vehicles involved in the works and people requiring access to properties adjacent to the closed section of the road.

As part of the works, temporary two-way traffic lights – incorporating a pedestrian crossing facility – will be used on Drymen Road at its junction with Campbell Drive, from 9.30am on Monday, November 12 for around five days. these will be manually controlled from 7am-7pm.