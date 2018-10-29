Have your say on your local taxi service

People are being invited to deliver their views on the modernisation of taxi conditions.

East Dunbartonshire Council is carrying out consultation from now until January 4 on new draft policies for taxi and private hire vehicle operators/drivers.

The goal is to bring local conditions up to date – protecting the public and making it easier for members of the trade to comply with the law. Briefings are being organised with drivers and operators, community groups, disability groups and more.

Joint Leader, Councillor Andrew Polson, said, “We would like to hear your views on new taxi conditions and policies, which aim to modernise guidance for the benefit of the public and trade. The new conditions set out responsibilities for safety and reliability of taxis.”

Joint Leader, Councillor Vaughan Moody, said, “This is good news - promoting safety, equality and accountability, as well as enhanced journey experiences.”

Get involved by visiting www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/taxi-consultation or e-mailing taxiconsultation@eastdunbarton.gov.uk or pop into a local library or Community Hub.

Or write to Karen Donnelly, Legal and Democratic Services, East Dunbartonshire Council, 12 Strathkelvin Place, Kirkintilloch, G66 1TJ.