Have your say on new housing development plan for Bearsden

Members of the public are being invited to learn about plans for a new housing development in Bearsden.

Robertson Homes wants to wants to build a residential development on land at Bearsden Golf Club in Thorn Road.

A public exhibition is taking place on Tuesday, November 6 from 2-8pm at Bearsden Golf clubhouse.

A notice of the pre-application public event stated: “Those interested in making comments on the proposed development may do so at the event.”

People can also write to Robertson Homes, Robertson House, Castle Business Park, Stirling by Tuesday, November 27.

East Dunbartonshire Council is not involved at the moment as no formal planning application has been submitted yet.