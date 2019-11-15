Green light for £1.1m refurbishment of Brookwood Villa in Bearsden

Councillors have given the green light to a £1.1 million refurbishment of Brookwood Villa in Bearsden.

The programme, which will be funded from East Dunbartonshire Council’s capital programme, was formally approved at a meeting on Thursday, November 14.

The historic building was initially earmarked for sale after the local library was moved to the Bearsden Hub in 2014 but local campaigns resulted in a reversal of this decision.

In 2017 Brookwood Futures Group, which represents community councils, residents associations, parent councils, local traders and businesses recommended the building be used for nursery and early years provision and also as a community space.

A year later, feasibility studies on Brookwood concurred that as a resource for nursery and early years provision and community space. One year later a report to the council, in light of the Scottish Government’s plans to expand early years provision to 1140 hours by 2020, confirmed this would be an appropriate location for a new nursery and community space.

At a full council meeting held on Thursday, November 14 which lasted just eight minutes, counciillors agreed to instruct officers to progress the design and cost proposals for the refurbishment of the Brookwood Villa, agreed the £1.1 million capital funding, invited offers to lease the refurbished building for use as a community space and/or early years centre and withdraw support for Brookwood Villa Community Trust to ensure the integrity of any future procurement processes.

Should no lease agreement be successfully achieved the council will have to decide whether to continue the works or find some alternative purpose for the villa.

They also agreed that any works associated with Brookwood Villa must not compromise or put at risk the delivery timescales for the new council-run early years facility on the adjacent old Brookwood Library site.