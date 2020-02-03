Good Samaritans rescue man from canal at Kirkintilloch

A man had to be rescued from the canal at Kirkintilloch on Friday night.

Passers-by went to the aid of the 56-year-old after he fell into the water at the bridge at Luggiebank Road.

The incident happened around 9.30pm on January 31.

Police were alerted and an ambulance attended the scene.

As the Herald went to press on Monday, a police spokesperson said: “A Good Samaritan had already pulled the man from the water when we arrived. He was given medical aid at the scene and taken to hospital as a precaution. He was later released.”

A spokesperson from the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 9.33pm on Friday to attend an incident in Kirkintilloch.

“We dispatched one ambulance crew to the scene and transported one male patient in his 50s to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.”

Meanwhile, emergency services attended a road accident at Lenzie on Friday morning.

Police and four ambulances rushed to the scene at Woodilee Road at the junction with the A806 around 8.30am on January 31.

Two vehicles – an Audi and a Hyundai – were involved in a collision. Police said the male driver of the Hyundai car and a female passenger were taken to hospital.

Officers said later their injuries were not believed to be serious.

Emergency services were still at the scene at 9.45am.

In a separate incident, a van came off the road at 8.50am at Crosshill Road, Lenzie, on Friday.

Police were alerted to the accident but there is not believed to have been any serious injuries as a result of the incident.