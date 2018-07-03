Glan gathers for a golden anniversary

It was a golden celebration recently as a sparkling couple crossed the Atlantic to celebrate a marriage milestone at Mugdock Country Park.

Richard Graham, chieftain of The Clan Graham Society of North America, and his wife, Kate, were in Scotland to mark their 50th wedding anniversary.

And, given Clan Graham’s close links to Mugdock, no visit to Caledonia would have been complete without a family celebration at the park.

Richard and Kate were greeted by the 8th Duke of Montrose, James Graham (clan chief), East Dunbartonshire Provost Alan Brown, Stirling Provost Christine Simpson, Councillor Jim Gibbons, chair of Mugdock Country Park Joint Management Committee, vice-chair Councillor Graham Lambie, park employees and representatives of Mugdock Trust, Donald Shankland and Robby Kelly.

Provost Brown, who presented the couple with gifts to mark their anniversary, said: “I was delighted to welcome Richard and Kate Graham back to Mugdock Country Park, which must feel like a second home for them by now.

“Richard and Kate are great supporters of Mugdock and organise the regular visits to Scotland by The Clan Graham Society of North America. It was appropriate that the presentation of gifts took place at Mugdock Castle, the historic seat of the Clan Graham. I wish Richard and Kate all the very best for the future.”

Every five years The Clan Graham Society of North America comes to Scotland and visits key sites associated with the clan. The Clan holds a Mugdock Auction at its AGM and raises funds for the improvement and development of Mugdock Castle, which includes the Graham room, funded by the clan.

Around 50 members visited Mugdock Country Park in 2015 and presented a cheque for £5,000 to the Mugdock Trust. In 2017, they marched behind the Duke of Montrose at the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Clan Graham contributions are used for projects which enhance the visitor experience at Mugdock Castle.