Girl (14) injured after being struck by a car near St Nicholas’ Primary School at Bearsden

A teenage girl was taken to hospital after being struck by a car near a Bearsden school yesterday afternoon (Monday, November 18).

The 14-year-old pedestrian was struck on Duntocher Road near to St Nicholas’ Primary School, at around 4.10pm.

A police spokesperson said this morning (Tuesday) that her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for some time near to Ledi Drive as a result of the accident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said yesterday afternoon: “We received a report involving a car and a pedestrian at around 4.10pm on Duntocher Road, Bearsden. She was taken to hospital.”