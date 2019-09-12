Gavin’s Mill intrepid highland walkers make it to Milngavie

Two Gavin’s Mill volunteers are walking the West Highland Way in reverse this week to raise money for the fund to purchase the Mill for the community.

The local residents of Milngavie have been delighted to see their mill – an iconic B listed building dating back to the 17th century and a working mill until the 1950s – transformed from a sad and neglected shell in the corner of Tesco’s car park into a vibrant and welcoming Fair Trade shop and café.

Since the shop and café opened just over two years ago, business has increased considerably as the fame of its unusual and high quality merchandise has spread. These days customers come from far and wide to source the ethical produce they seek and enjoy homemade baking and lunches in the café.

The trustees of the Gavin’s Mill Community Project have ambitious plans for the mill but before these can bear fruit, the mill needs to be brought into the ownership of the trust.

Consultation has indicated that flexible space would be welcomed by many local people and organisations, to be used for heritage, exhibition, educational and recreational purposes and, in addition to that, more storage and office space is desperately needed.

Fundraising has been under way for several months with many targeted activities in the mill which have been generously supported by local people.

Fundraisers Dr Sue Milne and Eve Gilmore arrived back at Gavin’s Mill last weekend accompanied by a group of supporters on the last leg from the Beech Tree Inn in Dumgoyne to Gavin’s Mill and met by a piper – Norman MacLeod – at the library in Milngavie who piped them down to the mill.

Trustee Sue had the following to say: “Eve and I decided to embark on our West Highland Way adventure to give a boost to the fundraising activities.

“We cannot overstate the importance of purchasing Gavin’s Mill for the local community and transforming it into a centre which can be used by local people and community groups. All donations welcome.”