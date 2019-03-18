Fundraiser to remember Paige and legacy

A young woman, who grew up in Bishopbriggs and lost her life to a senseless murder in 2016, has left behind a lasting legacy.

A charity, Paige’s Promise, was set up to honour 15-year-old schoolgirl Paige Doherty, to provide retreat and respite schemes for other parents faced with the horror of losing a child in such circumstances.

This year a memorial garden is being built in Auchinairn for the community to go and sit. Plaques can be put up for a loved one and there is a memory ribbon wall for children.

But, to fund these breaks and memorial garden, the charity is running a fundraising ball at the Marriott in Glasgow onMarch 23.

It includes a three course meal, drinks on arrival, charity raffle and some special celebrity guests will be present.

Tickets costing £60 each or £550 for a table of ten can be obtained by emailing: info@paigespromise.com.

Pamela Munro, trustee for the charity, said: “It’s so important we keep Paige’s legacy ongoing so the charity can help as many other parents as possible who have lost children in tragic circumstances. We are hoping for a great turnout.”