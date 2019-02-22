Funding boost for local GPs

GP practices in Bearsden and Milngavie are to receive a funding boost this year from the Scottish Government.

Local SNP MSP Gil Paterson said an additional £20 million support will be given to GP practices across Scotland to help with the costs of running their practices.

The ‘GP Premises Sustainability Loan Scheme’ aims to ease the financial burden associated with owning a General Practice – in turn helping to improve recruitment and retention. It means GPs who own their own premises can apply for long term interest-free loans worth up to 20 per cent of their practice’s value.

A total of 172 practices across Scotland have so far successfully applied for loans .

Mr Paterson said that the new GP contract in Scotland is backed by £110 million in 2018/19 to ensure GPs are able to spend more time with patients and less time on paperwork.

SNP MSP Gil Paterson said: “People in Bearsden and Milngavie will welcome this significant investment in our local NHS service, which will help family doctors deal with the costs of running their practice.

“The extra investment will make becoming a GP an attractive career choice and encourage more people to join the profession – which will in turn make it easier for practices in Scotland to retain and recruit staff.”