Fresh appeal as new CCTV images show missing Gregor Gibbons on Bishopbriggs canal path

Police are making a fresh appeal for information after new CCTV images emerged showing missing man Gregor Gibbons on the canal path at Bishopbriggs.

The 32-year-old from Springburn has not been seen for two weeks.

The sightings were at Bishopbriggs heading towards Kilsyth and in the Twechar area of the path between 8pm and 10pm on Tuesday, July 2. He is also seen on CCTV near to the Auchinstarry Marina in Kilsyth around 10.50pm the same night.

Gregor is described as white, around 5ft 5 inches in height and of slim build with very short dark hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a black Nike hooded top, black shorts and black trainers.

Chief Inspector Scott McCarren of Maryhill Police Office said: “We are extremely concerned for Gregor as he has never been missing before and there are no confirmed sightings of him since Tuesday 2nd July.

“Gregor’s family are absolutely devastated by his disappearance as it is completely out of character for him not to keep in contact with his family and friends.

“Local officers carried out a stop and speak operation on the canal path near to Twechar Bridge last night which was exactly two weeks on from when he was last seen there

“Since Gregor was reported missing, we have been doing everything we can to find him. We have followed up a number of sightings that have been reported and spoken to people in each of the areas where he was seen. We’ve also gathered and viewed hours of CCTV footage to date. Officers have been assisted by specialist search advisors, the Dive and Marine Unit, and the dog unit throughout this enquiry.

“I would again appeal to anyone who has any information about Gregor to contact Maryhill Police Station through 101 quoting incident number 0119 of 3 July 2019.