Free sanitary products for East Dunbartonshire pupils in bid to end period poverty

Free sanitary products will be available in all East Dunbartonshire schools from the start of term in keeping with the Scottish Government commitment to provide access to free sanitary products to students in schools, colleges and universities from this month.

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody said: “We fully support this commitment to support the equality and dignity of girls and to eradicate period poverty.”

Start-up arrangements and access to a range of products have been put in place based on pupil numbers and building layout in particular in the secondary schools.

Communication at the start of the new term will ensure pupils are aware of the provision of free sanitary products in all schools, which is supported by grant funding from the Scottish Government.

Consideration will also be given for access to products during school holidays.