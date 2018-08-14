Free parking in Kirkintilloch and Milngavie town centres

Councillors have agreed to waive the usual parking fees at town centres during some major events taking place in East Dunbartonshire.

On Saturday, August 25, it will be free to park in Kirkintilloch Town Centre, the date of Kirkintilloch Canal Festival.

Free parking will also be avaiilable in Milngavie on the weekend of August 31 and September 1 in support of the Milngavie Food and Drink Festival.

Both measures were agreed at a council meeting on Thursday, August 9.

Neil McGrory , Local Democracy Reporting Service