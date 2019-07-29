Firefighters rescue resident from blazing Bishopbriggs flat

Firefighters had to rescue a householder from a blazing flat at Bishopbriggs last night (Sunday)/.

Several fire engines were sent to John Marshall Drive around 6pm on July 28.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation following the rescue. One was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 6.13pm on Sunday, July 28 to reports of a fire within a flat at John Marshall Drive, Bishopbriggs.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene where crews extinguished the flames.

“Two people were treated for slight smoke inhalation with one being transported to a nearby hospital for a precautionary check-up.

“Firefighters rescued one of these casualties via a ladder.

“Crews left after ensuring the area was made safe”.