Find out about revised plans for affordable homes at Kirkintilloch playing field

Residents are being offered another chance to find out more about revised proposals to build 61 affordable homes in Kirkintilloch at a public event.

East Dunbartonshire Council, along with development partners Bield Housing and Care, are proposing to develop an area of land known locally as Cleddans Playing Fields or Tottie Park.

The site, to the east of Whitehill Avenue (Hillhead) and West of Loch Lea (Harestanes), is presently used for open space and a retirement housing complex but was allocated in the Local Development Plan for residential development in 2017.

The proposal is to build 61 affordable homes on the site which would include social rented and shared equity flats and houses.

Thirty-seven new retirement apartments would also be created to replace the existing complex owned by Bield Housing and Care at Whitehill Court.

Engagement events took place in autumn 2017 and earlier this year to discuss the proposals.

However, some changes have been made to the original site layout, including the provision of additional affordable housing units.

A further public exhibition has been arranged by the Council’s Housing Team, to provide people with an opportunity to look at the proposals, find out more and give your feedback.

The event details are: Wednesday, December 12, from 4 -7pm at Hillhead Community Centre, Meiklehill Road, Kirkintilloch.