Festive feast at historic house in East Dunbartonshire

Yule need to act quickly if you want to celebrate the festive season in style at the award-winning Kilmardinny Art House.

The A-listed council-run building, which was recently rejuvenated and extended, is hosting a series of festive lunches in December.

Christmas lunches will be served at the Bearsden art house from 1pm on Thursday, December 13 and 20, and on Friday, December 21.

For just £25 per person, you can enjoy an arrival glass of prosecco and a luxury three-course lunch – all within the historic surrounds of Kilmardinny House.

The merry menu includes options such as smoked salmon and prawn salad; homemade Festive Broth served with crusty bread; roast turkey with sage and onion stuffing; wild mushroom and roasted vegetable Wellington; Christmas trio of desserts, tea, coffee and mince pies.

The lunches are being organised by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust and specialist caterers Elior.

To book or for more details, e-mail chloe.halliday@elior.co.uk or call 0141 777 3090/3096. Please note, tickets must be paid at time of booking.

Alternatively call EDLC Trust on 0141 777 3143 or visit www.edlc.co.uk

Councillor Billy Hendry, convener of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said, “Secure your tickets now for the Kilmardinny Christmas lunches – offering first-class food and drink in the historic surrounds of this A-listed facility. As well as providing people with the chance to socialise and enjoy festive fare, it’s an opportunity to see the new-look Kilmardinny for yourself.”

Sandy Marshall, chair of EDLC Trust, said: “Kilmardinny House was rejuvenated by a major programme of works – delivered by East Dunbartonshire Council in conjunction with the trust – and it’s important for the facility’s ongoing sustainability and vitality that we cater for a range of uses, from commercial events to arts and cultural bookings.”

Kilmardinny House was recently recognised as one of the UK’s Civic Buildings of the Year after being highly commended in the SPACES awards.

The main house, located in Kilmardinny Avenue, offers a range of rooms and studios for use by local arts and community groups, as well as individuals, groups and firms.