Festive fayre at Lenzie Meadow Primary collects £3,186

Young and old flocked to Lenzie Meadow Primary School to enjoy their annual Christmas fayre.

The event, organised by the school’s Parent and Teacher Association, raised an impressive £3,186 to go towards school funds .

Enjoying some of the fun with Santa Claus and his Christmas elves are Gregory Forbes (6) and sisters, Laura (4) and Rae Harrison (7).

The PTA posted on their Facebook page that they would like to thank everyone who made the event such a successful one.

One parent added: “It was a fantastic event as always.”