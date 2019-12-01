Festive bin collection day changes in East Dunbartonshire

Bin collection days are changing in East Dunbartonshire over the festive period and residents are being urged to check the amended arrangements.

For residents who receive a collection on a Wednesday (Christmas Day and New Year’s Day) or Thursday (Boxing Day and January 2), refuse and recycling collections will be running two days later on the Friday and Saturday respectively.

Collections on all other days will remain the same.

Normal collection days will resume on Sunday 5 January 2020. Please ensure your bins and food caddies are out on the kerbside by 7am on the relevant collection day.

Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of the Council?s Place, Neighbourhood &

Corporate Assets Committee, said, “With so much going on over the festive

period it’s easy to forget to put your bins out, particularly when

collections are changed. I?d urge people to check the amended collection

days.

“At this time of year there is also often more waste from the packaging of

food and gifts. Our residents are fantastic at recycling and we want to

help everyone recycle more and better this year.

“I would encourage everyone to try and recycle as much as possible, either

through the kerbside collection scheme or at any of the Council?s recycling

sites throughout the area.”

Residents can find detailed information on locations, opening times and

what can be recycled at our recycling sites on our website

www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk, by calling 0300 123 4510, or by emailing

recycling@eastdunbarton.gov.uk

The Mavis Valley Recycling Centre site will also be closed on Christmas Day

and Boxing Day and on 1 and 2 January 2020. Over the festive period the

site will be open to the public Monday to Friday from 8am - 5pm and 8.30am

- 4.30pm at the weekend. Normal van restriction times will still apply over

this period.