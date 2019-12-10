Fears persist over safety of pedestrians at Bearsden junction

Despite recent roadworks being carried out at a junction in Bearsden, fears persist over the safety of pedestrians.

Local resident Paul Chappells has been calling for something to be done about the Manse Road/Grange Road junction since 2017, as he believes drivers speed through the corner too quickly or even drive onto the pavement. He also claims multiple accidents have occurred due to poor visibility.

Mr Chappells said: “Here we are almost exactly two years later, two years of taking my and my seven-year-old son’s lives in our hands as we try to cross, often on dark and rainy days during our trip to school.

“After several promises it became apparent that this junction was obviously not on the council’s high priority list, work was scheduled to start and then didn’t happen.”

Work finally was undertaken recently but falls short of what Mr Chappells had hoped.

He added: “To my dismay work has been completed at the junction, and the kerb stones have been raised on one side of the road only by a maximum of 10 cm. That’s right 10 cm. I would laugh if I wasn’t so angry, I would have been better off doing it myself.

“I regularly see older primary aged children who may struggle to judge the speed of cars running across at the last second.

“So two years later, exactly nothing has been achieved, no safety improvements have been made and cars will still risk lives.

“Cars still speed along Manse Road at frightening speeds and young children still risk their lives trying to get to school.”

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive – Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “The council takes concerns about road safety extremely

seriously.

“Our officers engage with schools, children and parents on the importance of road safety and we have regular meetings with the police

about any areas of concern.

“There are a number of factors that are taken into account to decide how traffic calming is prioritised. These include vehicle speed, accident

history, forward visibility, rat running traffic, use by HGVs, pedestrian activity and the presence of facilities that attract extra traffic such as schools, leisure centres, health centres and public halls.

“Work was carried out recently at the junction of Manse Road and Grange Road to resurface the road and improve it for disabled access. We would

encourage anyone who witnesses incidents of careless or dangerous driving to contact Police Scotland.”

Local councillor Rosie O’Neil said: “I think that 30mph traffic generally feels too fast to pedestrians, especially when kids are walking to school.

“Twenty really is plenty in residential streets, even if there is no sign that says so, and taking it that bit more slowly would mean that people would drive more conscientiously and make better judgements, including indicating and turning into narrow side streets at a sensible pace.”

Another councillor for the area, Duncan Cumming, said he would be looking into exactly what work had been carried out.