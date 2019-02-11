Fears over ‘danger’ crossing at Milngavie

A resident has raised road safety concerns over a “dangerous” crossing at Main Street, Milngavie.

Kevin Callan says he fears someone may be killed or seriously injured on the pedestrian crossing adjacent to the junction at Keystone Quadrant.

Mr Callan told the Herald he had written to East Dunbartonshire Council, Police Scotland and MP Jo Swinson.

He said: “I am very concerned a death or serious injury will soon occur. As a regular user of the crossing, I have on three occasions recently witnessed motorists driving through these lights while at red as I was about to cross.

“If I had not the good sense to only cross when I am certain a car is stopping, I would be dead or hospitalised by now.

“I believe the problem is not simply poor driving. Some drivers, perhaps while distracted, do not see the lights. The width of the road is a major issue here and it is the distance the lights are set apart that makes the crossing less visible to drivers. As a solution I suggest the crossing be split into two halves. The siting of a traffic light in the centre of the road on an island with railings would make it much less likely that drivers would fail to see the crossing. Such an arrangement exists further along the road where Main Street meets the Burnbrae roundabout.

“I strongly urge the council to investigate and remedy this matter before a death occurs - regardless of expense.”

Council boss Thomas Glen said: “The council takes road safety extremely seriously.

“We have investigated possible alterations to the crossing in the past but it does not meet the criteria whereby a pedestrian refuge island should be installed because of the width of the road. The crossing near Burnbrae Roundabout is split into two stages to reduce congestion at the roundabout.

“We analyse accident figures regularly. As there are no recent accident reports in this area it has not been flagged for consideration of further investigation but the council, as the local roads authority, will continue to monitor the operation of the crossing.”