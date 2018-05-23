Fancy a free MOT for your much loved pooch? Head to the PDSA’s PetCheck health road show

Leading pet wellbeing charity PDSA is bringing its PetWise Tour to East Dubartonshire next month, offering free health MOTs to local dogs.

This visit is part of its mission to help every pet to have a happy and healthy life.

A PDSA vet nurse will be on board one of the charity’s PetCheck vehicles at the following locations:

Tuesday 5 June, 10am to 5pm – Lennoxtown Campsie Hall, 2 Main Street, Lennoxtown

Wednesday 6 June, 10am to 5pm – Milngavie Community Centre, Allander Road, Milngavie

Thursday 7 June, 10am to 5pm – Auchinairn Community Centre, Beech Road, Bishopbriggs

Friday 8 June, 10am to 5pm – Hillhead Community Centre, 169 Meiklehill Road, Kirkintilloch

PDSA Vet Nurse Emma McDonald will deliver PDSA’s specially developed ‘PetWise’ MOT for every dog, which assesses the five elements pets need to be healthy and happy, known as the welfare needs. These are diet, environment, companionship, behaviour and health. A simple traffic light system gives each pet a score, and owners receive a personalised action plan on how to improve their pet’s wellbeing.

Additional services including nail clipping, ear cleaning and microchipping (which is now a legal requirement for all dogs) are also available free of charge, although donations are welcome. Cats Protection neutering vouchers are also available.

This year’s PetCheck tour is supported by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery, and will travel across the UK providing free health checks and offering expert pet care advice.

PDSA Vet Nurse Emma said: “We know people love their pets and want the best for them, which is why PDSA is here to help”.

Thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery we can offer free, friendly advice and support, helping owners to make small changes that often make big differences to the wellbeing of pets in East Dunbartonshire.”