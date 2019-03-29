Family theatre fun on offer at Kirkintilloch Town Hall

Exhilarating family theatre will be on offer at Kirkintilloch Town Hall ... no strings attached.

Jabuti Theatre’s Paper Memories combines aerial dance, puppetry and music to create an amazing experience for people of all ages.

The show is being hosted by the town hall on Wednesday, April 10 – the second week of the school spring holidays – as part of the 2019 Puppet Animation Festival.

Paper Memories takes the audience into the bright and colourful memories of Tali, a refugee girl arriving in Scotland with her family.

The family feels a desperate need to fit in and forget. Tali, told not to remember, finds her memories crumpling and ripping before her eyes, until her family realises that the only way to keep them together - to be a family in this new place - is to remember.

Paper Memories – written by Mariem Omari and directed by Rachael Macintyre – uses captivating music and stunning visuals to bring to life memories of wedding parties, chasing chickens and dancing in the air with birds.

Councillor Billy Hendry, convener of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “Paper Memories sounds like a great show - taking people on a magical journey to explore migration, identity and the power of memories.

“This new theatre production is a first for Kirkintilloch Town Hall and is part of our efforts to offer access to first-class cultural attractions in local communities.”

Sandy Marshall, chair of East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust, said: “We’re delighted to have secured such a prestigious production for Kirkintilloch Town Hall. There’s a tremendous range of things to do and see during the spring school holidays. Check out www.edlc.co.uk/heritage-arts/whats-on for full details.”

Paper Memories takes place on Wednesday, April 10 at 11am. Booking is essential – visit www.booking.edlc.co.uk/Horizons/culture (select ‘Classes’, then select Paper Memories as the Activity and change the date to 10/04/2019) or call 0141 777 3143. Tickets, £6 and minimum age is seven.