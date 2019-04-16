Family “extremely worried” for man missing from Auchinloch near Lenzie

Concern is growing for a 39-year-old man missing from his home at Auchinloch near Lenzie since Sunday afternoon.

Police have launched a search for Barry Stone amid increasing concern from his family.

He was last seen leaving his home in Cardyke Way, in the village near Lenzie, around 4.30pm on Sunday, April 14.

It is believed Mr Stone has been going through a tough time, prompting concerns from his family looking to track him down.

He is described by Police Scotland as white, 6ft3 and of medium build, with short brown hair and slight facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and red North Face jacket, blue jeans and grey Adidas trainers.

Barry is believed to be driving a black Nissan Nevara with the registration plate SJ18 LFG, and may have travelled north.

Constable John Fleming, of Cumbernauld Police Station, told Glasgow Live: “Barry has been going through a difficult time lately and his family are extremely worried about him.

“We believe he may have travelled to the north of Scotland, possibly the Fort William area, and would appeal to anyone who sees Barry or his car to contact the police.

“We would also urge Barry to please get in touch with someone to confirm that he is ok.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumbernauld Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3981 of Sunday 14 April 2019.”