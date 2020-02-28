Fairtrade feast of fun on menu in East Dunbartonshire

A Fairtrade Fiesta and amazing artwork from talented pupils are among the local attractions aimed at ensuring a worldwide drive to help others remains on the menu.

Fairtrade Fortnight runs from February 24 until March 8 and again highlights the plight of cocoa farmers – mainly women – who grow the beans for our favourite sweet treat, yet are often very poorly compensated for their efforts.

Local schools, churches and organisations will be marking Fairtrade Fortnight.

Lenzie and Kirkintilloch Fair Trade Groups will join forces at St Mary’s Church, Kirkintilloch, between 10am and noon on Saturday, February 29. There will be music, games to play and stalls to browse.

Artwork from local schools will be exhibited at the event and in the Regent Centre during the second week of Fairtrade Fortnight.

Local nurseries will also be taking part in Fairtrade activity at the Regent Centre and there will be an open nursery event there on Friday, March 6, between 3 and 5pm.

Milton of Campsie Justice and Peace Group will be holding a hot chocolate event on Saturday, February 29, between 10am and noon at Milton of Campsie Parish Church. Adult tickets cost £2.50 and family tickets, £5.

Bearsden and Milngavie Fair Trade Group is taking part in an assembly/debate at High School of Glasgow Junior School, Bearsden on February 27.

Gavin’s Mill in Milngavie is holding a Fairtrade Food Fair on Sunday, March 8, from 1-4pm. There will be food and drink to sample and one local expert will pair the perfect coffee roasts with the most decadent chocolate flavours – all Fairtrade of course!

Liz Ibbotson, of East Dunbartonshire Fair Trade Steering Group, said: “Fairtrade Fortnight in 2019 focused on the people, especially women, who grow the cocoa beans used in our chocolate, which sadly they almost never get to taste.

“Women can be expected to plant and harvest on the farm, look after children, carry water, collect wood, cook, clean and transport the cocoa beans to market - often with fewer rights than men.

“This year’s theme underlines the importance of a living income - which means enough money to live a simple but dignified life, paying for essentials such as clothing, medicine and school. The Fairtrade movement believes this is not a luxury but a human right.”

The Council works closely with the Steering Group, as well as Fairtrade Town groups throughout the area, church groups and more.

Although Kirkintilloch has not yet achieved Fairtrade Town status, it is planned this will happen in 2020.