Fab four make it through to Euroquiz final

A team of four savvy P6 pupils from Milngavie Primary School has won the East Dunbartonshire heat of the national ‘Euroquiz’ competition.

The quiz, on all things Europe, was organised by the Council’s Education Service and the Scottish European Educational Trust, with support from the European Parliament Office in the UK.

Killermont Primary in Bearsden were the runners-up following a tough contest, which ended in an exciting tie-break.

Twenty-two East Dunbartonshire primary schools took part in the local heat.

The team from Milngavie Primary will go on to represent East Dunbartonshire at the national final in May at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh where they will compete against all other local authority teams.

Questions covered topics such as history, geography, sport, culture, the EU and pupils’ knowledge of French, German, Spanish or Italian.

Depute Chief Executive, Education, People & Business, Ann Davie, said: “Congratulations to Milngavie Primary on their hard fought victory and well done to Killermont Primary who were pipped at the post. They all worked so hard to prepare and did an excellent job.

“I am delighted that so many of our primary schools get involved in this event every year and I am grateful to the teachers who put in the hours coaching the pupils and enriching their knowledge.

“Good luck to Milngavie Primary as they get ready to represent East Dunbartonshire against teams from across Scotland. I am sure they will be great ambassadors for the school.”

The Scottish European Educational Trust is a registered charity, set up in 1993, which provides information about Europe and the wider world to young people across Scotland.

Events such as Euroquiz are made possible through the support of various donors, including companies and individuals.

The main sponsor of this year’s event is the European Commission Representation in Edinburgh. SCILT, Scotland’s Centre for Languages, and

Heriot Watt University assist with the language round and producing questions recorded by native speakers.