Expansion plans for Bedlay Cemetery

Cemetery provision in North Lanarkshire will be expanded, and burial and cremation fees for children are to be abolished.

Bedlay Cemetery at Moodiesburn is one of those earmarked for expansion to allow for more burial spaces.

North Lanarkshire Council provides around 2,000 burials per year, with many taking place in new lairs.

The council currently operates 15 cemeteries.

Wishaw needs a new cemetery because there is no land available to further expand Cambusnethan Cemetery.

Cambusnethan and Eastfield cemeteries provide for Muslim burials.

The amount of space available for this purpose is currently being monitored.

Following an agreement by the Scottish Government and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities, all fees connected to child burial have been removed.

Although the agreement does not cover stillborn babies or non-viable foetuses, council policy is to not charge a burial fee under these circumstances.

The expansion of cemeteries is being funded at a cost of £3.38 million from the council’s capital budget for 2018-2023.

The Scottish Government is providing an an additional £18,000 per annum to offset the loss of income from not charging for child burials.

At the council’s Environment and Transportation Committee on Wednesday, May 1, there was some discussion over whether the land could be used for other purposes, as a number of sports clubs had contacted their local representatives seeking more land for their faciliites.

Councillor Michael McPake (Moodiesburn) said that excellent facilities, such as those at St Ambrose High School, were already available although some other members said demand was too high for all clubs to be served and some having to travel outwith the area.

The committee agreed to note the provision of new lairs, backed the efforts to secure new land for Bedlay, New Monkland and Coltswoood Road cemeteries and approved the new cemetery for Wishaw.