Ex-Ranger player’s praise for five-a-side facilities at Bishopbriggs and Kirkintilloch

Seize the sporting chance to have a ball at leisure centres in Bishopbriggs and Kirkintilloch.

That’s the rallying cry from Scottish football stalwart Ian McCall, who has urged people to take advantage of improved five-a-side facilities at the Leisuredrome and Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre.

A programme of improvements saw two football courts at Kirkintilloch and two at Bishopbriggs revamped with new 3G synthetic surfacing, ‘shock pads’ underneath and all-over fencing/netting to ensure the football remains within the court.

Ian, who manages Ayr United and formerly played for teams such as Rangers, Falkirk, Dundee and Bradford City, was impressed when he visited the Leisuredrome to see the upgrades for himself recently.

He said: “I would encourage people to come down and have a ball using these great facilities.

“The courts have fantastic new surfaces, shock pads and netting, which really do make a huge difference.”

Councillor Susan Murray, Vice Convener of East Dunbartonshire Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said: “I was pleased to be able to see the improved facilities for myself and hope they inspire people of all ages to keep fit and have active fun with their friends.

“The courts are available to book now in Kirkintilloch and Bishopbriggs - offering an enhanced playing experience for all - don’t miss out.”

Sandy Marshall, Chair of East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust, added, “I am delighted to welcome the improved facilities and hope they inspire people to get back on the ball - taking strides towards greater fitness and wellbeing.”

Visit www.edlc.co.uk/sport-leisure for more information on local facilities and booking.