Still time to help shape Bishopbriggs

Council leaders at Bishopbriggs consultation

The Bishopbriggs Public Realm Plan is a key part of the Council's £34.88 million City Deal Place and Growth Programme approved last year by the Glasgow City Region Cabinet.

Both the UK and Scottish Governments are providing the Glasgow City Region local authorities with £500 million each in grant funding for the Glasgow City Region City Deal.

People, groups and businesses are being offered the chance to help guide preparations for the Bishopbriggs plan until Sunday 15 August.

Visit theinteractive webpage - www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/BishopbriggsCityDeal

For people without online access, paper copies of the consultation areavailable. Call the City Deal team on 0300 123 4510 to arrange.

According to the council, around 500 people have already accessed the innovative StoryMap which is being used as part of the consultation.A council spokesperson said that all responses will help the Council to develop a Public Realm Plan for the town centre’s streets and spaces, which will then go out to further consultation.

Councillor Andrew Polson, Joint Leader of the Council, said: "Town centres are constantly changing, whether it’s due to the effects ofinternet shopping or COVID-19. We’ve secured funding to make improvements in Bishopbriggs as part of the Council's £34.88 million City Deal project but to maximise that investment we need your help."

Councillor Vaughan Moody, Joint Leader of the Council, added: "We want to know more about where you go in the town centre, how and why you use it, and what changes you would like to see."

The City Deal project - in conjunction with Strathclyde Partnership forTransport and Glasgow City Council - will see an integrated approach to improve infrastructure within East Dunbartonshire and the north of Glasgow.